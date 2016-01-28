FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Grainger streamlines focus to private rental sector
#Corrections News
January 28, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Grainger streamlines focus to private rental sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say that disposals will reduce overheads by 10 percent, not that the company will cut jobs)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Residential landlord Grainger Plc announced an overhaul of its business, including the disposal of two non-core units that will reduce overheads by 10 percent, as it looks to focus on the fast-growing domestic private rental sector (PRS).

The UK’s largest listed residential landlord said it intended to invest over 850 million pounds ($1.2 billion) till 2020 to drive rental income growth in its fast-expanding PRS business. ($1 = 0.7014 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

