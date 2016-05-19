FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grainger expects FY profit ahead of expectations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Grainger expects FY profit ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, said it expects its full-year profit to be ahead of management’s previous expectations as tenancy sales on vacancy and development have been very strong.

The company said the second half of the year was off to a good start as it made a profit of 5.8 million pounds ($8.47 million) from a development land sale in Basingstoke.

The company had announced earlier this year an overhaul of its business, including the disposal of non-core development assets, as it looks to streamline its focus to regulated tenancies and the domestic private rental sector.

$1 = 0.6852 pounds Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.