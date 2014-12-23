FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China allows imports of Agrisure Viptera GMO corn from Argentina
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 23, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-China allows imports of Agrisure Viptera GMO corn from Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects that this is the first time this strain has been approved for export to China from Argentina)

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Argentina has received authorization to export one of its genetically modified varieties of corn to China for the first time, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The Argentine government had been negotiating access to the Chinese market for Syngenta’s Agrisure Viptera corn strain for several years. The South American country is the world’s fourth biggest exporter of corn. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Richard Lough and Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.