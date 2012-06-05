FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil gov't cuts soy estimate, raises corn view
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 5, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil gov't cuts soy estimate, raises corn view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government trimmed its 2011/12 soybean crop estimate on Tuesday after drought ravaged output in the world’s second biggest producer this season, but raised the country’s corn output well into record territory.

Soy production was forecast at 66.37 million tonnes for the crop that ended harvesting in May. That number was down slightly from last month’s estimate of 66.68 million tonnes.

Corn production jumped in the government’s latest forecast to 67.79 million tonnes from the 65.90 million projected a month ago. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and; Fabiola Gomes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.