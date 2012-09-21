Brazil soy belt begins planting after rain-producers

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil’s grain belt started planting after early showers set the scene for what is expected to be a bumper corn and record soy crop, officials at producer associations and cooperatives said on Friday.

If rainy weather continues in the coming weeks across Brazil's grain belt, output from the world's No. 2 soy producer could help offset the losses to drought over the past year in the United States and South America.