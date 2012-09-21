FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil soy belt begins planting after rain-producers
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 21, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil soy belt begins planting after rain-producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil’s grain belt started planting after early showers set the scene for what is expected to be a bumper corn and record soy crop, officials at producer associations and cooperatives said on Friday.

If rainy weather continues in the coming weeks across Brazil’s grain belt, output from the world’s No. 2 soy producer could help offset the losses to drought over the past year in the United States and South America. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson) (reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com; +5511 5644 7721; Reuters Messaging: reese.ewing.thomsonreuters@thomsonreuters.net)

