Cargill expands rail service at Kansas grain elevator
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

Cargill expands rail service at Kansas grain elevator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc said on Thursday it expanded rail service out of its Atchison, Kansas, grain facility to increase rail shipments of corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum to major U.S. export hubs.

Cargill’s Twin Rivers Farm Service Group, serviced by Union Pacific Railroad, can now load 110 car shuttles, up from 75 cars, shipping grain to the U.S. West Coast, Southwest and Gulf of Mexico locations, and Mexico. One rail car holds roughly 3,500 bushels of corn.

The expansion is the second major investment in grain handling Cargill has announced recently. In November it revealed a $6.4 million expansion of its grain elevator complex in Tuscola, Illinois, to ship more corn and soybeans to the U.S. southeast and Gulf of Mexico ports. That project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2013.

Cargill has owned the Atchison facility since 1999. Storage capacity at the facility is about 6.6 million bushels, according to grain industry sources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
