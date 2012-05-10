UPDATE 2-US grain groups urge CFTC to delay expanded grains trading

* Grain groups want 30-day public comment on longer trading

* ICE slated to start 22-hour trading on Monday

* Groups worry about USDA issuing data during active trading

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - The top U.S. grain groups called for federal regulators to delay the start of nearly around-the-clock grain trading at CME Group and rival IntercontinentalExchange just days before the scheduled launches.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the National Grain and Feed Association and the North American Export Grain Association said “inadequate advance consideration” of how the longer trading days will affect market participants justified intervention by regulators at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The groups urged the CFTC to institute a 30-day public comment period on planned moves to 22-hour trading at both exchanges.

“Neither the ICE contracts nor the CME Group’s plan to expand electronic trading hours were vetted properly with appropriate market participants,” the grain groups’ statement said.

A CFTC spokesman said he did not immediately know how the commission would respond.

The planned shift to 22-hour trading days has become the most contentious issue among grain traders as it will keep markets open during key U.S. government crop reports that often cause sharp swings in futures prices.

Traditional market participants, including grain elevators and farmers, fear they will suffer a competitive disadvantage to larger traders who can access and trade on U.S. Department of Agriculture data more quickly.

CME, which dominates agricultural markets with its benchmark Chicago Board of Trade contracts, announced on May 1 that it would increase weekday trading for grain and oilseed futures and options to 22 hours a day as of May 14.

The CFTC later forced the massive exchange-operator to delay the start date by a week because it had not given regulators adequate notice of the change.

CME’s decision to expand trading hours with two-weeks notice was widely seen as a response to a threat from Atlanta-based ICE. ICE said last month it would challenge CME’s iron grip on grains markets by listing look-alike wheat, corn and soy contracts on May 14 -- on a 22-hour basis.

ICE PUSHES AHEAD

ICE, which announced its challenge to CME on April 12, said it would push ahead with the plan to launch grain and soy contracts on Monday with 22-hour trading.

ICE is expanding in the grain markets as many farmers remain wary of the futures industry following the failure of brokerage MF Global last fall.

CME was a regulator of the brokerage, and former MF Global clients, including many growers and grain elevators, are still missing an estimated $1.6 billion that was held in accounts at the firm when it collapsed.

Responding to the grain groups on Thursday, CME said it understood the longer trading cycle represented “a significant change for industry participants” and would support a 30-day comment period, as long as it was applied to all futures exchanges.

A spokesman did not immediately have a comment about why CME originally wanted to implement the change in two weeks.

CME had previously told regulators there were “no substantive opposing views” to its plan to expand grains trading.

A major concern among the grain groups is the release of USDA crop data during active trading.

It would be prudent to keep the markets shut when crop reports are released, or to implement a break in trading activity when data are released, the grain groups said, arguing that participants need a chance to analyze information and adjust their market positions before trading resumes.

“Trading through the release of these reports could lead to extreme volatility immediately following their release,” the groups said. “Further, there is currently unequal access to USDA report data because of different Internet connection speeds and analysis capabilities.”

The USDA previously said it was studying whether it needed to adjust the time that reports are released because of the planned increase in trading hours.