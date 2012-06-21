CHS loads grain again at Wisconsin export terminal

* CHS halted operations Wednesday after heavy rains

* Rains to ease over the next few days

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Major exporter CHS Inc said on Thursday it resumed grain loading operations at its Superior, Wisconsin terminal, a day after it halted loadings when heavy rains drenched the region.

“Our Superior, Wisconsin, export terminal is back up and operating normally today,” CHS spokeswoman Lani Jordan said.

The CHS facility is the largest grain terminal at the port with a storage capacity of 18 million bushels, according to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The port, an export gateway on the western shore of Lake Superior that feeds into the St. Lawrence Seaway, spans the cities of Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota.

Heavy rains of 5 to 9 inches fell late Tuesday into Wednesday in the Duluth area, causing the worst flooding the city had seen in four decades, officials said on Wednesday.

The rains were forecast to ease this week with a only a slight chance of rains over the next five days.

“Tomorrow there is a chance for some very light showers, maybe a quarter inch,” said Joel Widenor, meteorologist with Commodity Weather Group.

“There is another chance on Saturday night for light showers -- but the models are not picking up anything heavier than that over the next five days,” he added.