US soy yields may fall to 34-35 bushels per acre-FCStone

MELBOURNE, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean yields may fall to as low as 34-35 bushels per acre if no rains fall on the drought-stricken crop in the next two weeks, the executive vice president commodities of New-York based trading firm INTL FCStone said on Tuesday.

Peter Nessler Jr. told Reuters at a grains conference in Melbourne that U.S. soybean yields are currently forecast at between 37-38 bushels per acre.

New crop U.S. corn yields are expected to range between 132-138 bushels per acre, he said.