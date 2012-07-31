FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US soy yields may fall to 34-35 bushels per acre-FCStone
July 31, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

US soy yields may fall to 34-35 bushels per acre-FCStone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean yields may fall to as low as 34-35 bushels per acre if no rains fall on the drought-stricken crop in the next two weeks, the executive vice president commodities of New-York based trading firm INTL FCStone said on Tuesday.

Peter Nessler Jr. told Reuters at a grains conference in Melbourne that U.S. soybean yields are currently forecast at between 37-38 bushels per acre.

New crop U.S. corn yields are expected to range between 132-138 bushels per acre, he said.

