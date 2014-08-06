FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext declines comment on wheat delivery quality
August 6, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext declines comment on wheat delivery quality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for Euronext declined to comment on Wednesday on market talk that the delivery silos Euronext’s wheat futures <0#BL2:> contracts are tied to could change their quality requirements for incoming grain.

Euronext’s Paris-based wheat futures rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday on talk that the market’s two delivery silos would revise their quality criteria to preserve milling quality after a rain-hit French harvest looks set to be a low grade one.

Traders have said that Euronext and the silo operators have been holding meetings since Tuesday on the issue, but none of the parties has confirmed the discussions. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)

