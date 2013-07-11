FAO raises world cereal supply forecast for 2013/14

ROME, July 11 (Reuters) - Global cereal production is set to rise 7.2 percent to 2.479 billion tonnes in 2013/14, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday, hiking its estimate from a previous forecast of 2.460 billion tonnes made in June.

World wheat output is seen at 704 million tonnes, up 6.8 percent from the previous year, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said. It said crop prospects were favourable in Europe and it expected a rebound in output from Black Sea producers which were hit by drought last year.

Coarse grains production is forecast at 1.275 billion tonnes, up 9.7 percent from 2012/13, thanks to increased output in countries including Argentina, Brazil and the United States.

FAO said it expected world cereal stocks at end of seasons in 2014 to reach about 567.5 million tonnes, up 11.5 percent from their opening level.

It has previously said the replenishment in cereal stocks could lead to easing prices in the new season. Its index tracking global food prices fell for a second month running in June to its lowest level since February.