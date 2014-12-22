FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French market regulator opens consultation on grains futures position limits
December 22, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

French market regulator opens consultation on grains futures position limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - French market regulator AMF said on Monday it was launching a two-month public consultation on a proposal to introduce position limits and position reporting on Euronext’s Paris-based grains futures and options.

The move is part of a wider shake-up of the European Union’s securities market to increase transparency and investor protection.

Position limits would apply to Euronext’s milling wheat, rapeseed, maize, malting barley, rapeseed oil and rapeseed meal futures and options, AMF said.

Operators would also need to report their positions on those markets to the AMF, it said.

The consultation will last until Feb. 27, 2015. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
