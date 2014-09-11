FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-French silo operator Senalia halts wheat reception
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-French silo operator Senalia halts wheat reception

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French silo operator Senalia said on Thursday it was halting reception of wheat deliveries until further notice due to a weak export outlook and a high level of its silos’ fill rate.

“Senalia will announce promptly when wheat reception operations resume at their usual rhythm,” it said in a statement.

Senalia is the main silo operator of the port of Rouen in northern France, Europe’s grain export hub, and one of the delivery silos for Euronext’s milling wheat futures <0#BL2:>.

France harvested a large wheat crop this season but the poor quality of the grains lead to a drop in demand, notably from international clients.

Euronext said Senalia’s decision would not impact the functioning of its futures market.

“Even if the suspension was maintained until the expiry of the November contract, which I do not expect, there is another delivery silo available,” Olivier Raevel, head of Commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.

The exchange has introduced a second delivery point at Rouen, the Socomac silo, that is available for delivery starting from Euronext’s November 2014 futures contract.

Reporting by Valerie Parent; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Michel Rose and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.