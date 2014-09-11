UPDATE 1-French silo operator Senalia halts wheat reception

(Adds details)

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French silo operator Senalia said on Thursday it was halting reception of wheat deliveries until further notice due to a weak export outlook and a high level of its silos’ fill rate.

“Senalia will announce promptly when wheat reception operations resume at their usual rhythm,” it said in a statement.

Senalia is the main silo operator of the port of Rouen in northern France, Europe’s grain export hub, and one of the delivery silos for Euronext’s milling wheat futures <0#BL2:>.

France harvested a large wheat crop this season but the poor quality of the grains lead to a drop in demand, notably from international clients.

Euronext said Senalia’s decision would not impact the functioning of its futures market.

“Even if the suspension was maintained until the expiry of the November contract, which I do not expect, there is another delivery silo available,” Olivier Raevel, head of Commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.

The exchange has introduced a second delivery point at Rouen, the Socomac silo, that is available for delivery starting from Euronext’s November 2014 futures contract.