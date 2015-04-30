UPDATE 1-French silo operator Senalia to suspend wheat deliveries

(Adds detail, background)

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - French silo operator Senalia said on Thursday it would stop taking wheat deliveries until further notice because of a lack of demand.

Senalia is the main silo operator at the port of Rouen in northern France, Europe’s grain export hub, and one of the delivery silos for Euronext’s milling wheat futures <0#BL2:>.

“Due to a decrease in milling wheat loading requests, Senalia is forced to suspend reception of such lots, starting next week,” it said in a statement, noting that there was strong demand for delivery.

“This position will be amended as soon as shipments resume,” it added.

Shipments have decreased significantly this week in Rouen after heavy volumes recorded in April, with only two cargoes of wheat loading at the port on Thursday, port data showed.

Senalia took similar measures last September because of a weak export outlook linked to a poor-quality crop. It was then followed by Socomac, the other delivery point for the Euronext wheat market.