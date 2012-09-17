FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France calls emergency G20 grains meeting for mid-October
September 17, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

France calls emergency G20 grains meeting for mid-October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France has called an emergency meeting of G20 countries for mid-October to discuss coordinated action to curb volatility on grain markets, the French president’s office said in a statement.

France, which currently presides a G20 grains body set up last year, has together with the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) proposed a meeting of a Rapid Response Forum at ministerial level, it said.

The emergency meeting would follow a scheduled meeting earlier in October at which officials from G20 countries would discuss measures to curb supply and demand imbalances in agricultural markets, it said.

The announcement came after talks between French President Francois Hollande and the head of the FAO. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Muriel Boselli)

