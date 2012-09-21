ICE says no plans to pause grain trade on USDA report days

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange , the second largest U.S. futures exchange operator, said on Friday it was not planning to pause grain trading when the government changes its release time for top monthly crop reports starting in January.

The position makes it less likely that the world’s biggest grain market, the CME Group’s Chicago Board of Trade, will agree to grain industry requests to provide the pause during the monthly reports, especially the benchmark World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE.

“Our aim, based on customer feedback, is simply to level the playing field. During a trading ‘pause,’ trading will still take place - but it will only be in the OTC markets,” said ICE spokeswoman Brookly McLaughlin, referring to the over-the-counter cash markets.

“A transparent, regulated futures market provides a level playing field for those who wish to trade and an additional data point for those who prefer to wait,” she added.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement this week that it was changing the release time of its major grain reports to 11 a.m. CT from 7:30 a.m. renewed a call by the U.S. grain industry to release crop data when futures markets are not open. Big traders, including grain giant Cargill Inc, have complained that government release of the huge cache of monthly statistics was disruptive to markets, causing unnecessary volatility.

The WASDE report is the most widely followed monthly measuring stick for U.S. and world grain, oilseed and cotton trading. For decades, when the Chicago grain markets were open only for “day” session (9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. CT), traders could digest the dozens of report tables for two hours before making or adjusting their bets. With trading now live on screens for 21 of 24 hours on weekdays, that window of analysis is closed.

Grain traders on the Chicago floor have also said that big grain companies like Cargill, ADM, Louis Dreyfus or Bunge who for decades have been the largest traders of corn, wheat and soybeans are now seeing fierce competition from hedge funds with deep pockets and ultra-fast electronic trading systems. That may be cutting the market dominance the big grain firms have traditionally been able to enjoy, floor traders say.

The National Grain and Feed Association, the largest U.S. grain trade group, on Thursday asked all exchanges to ‘pause’ both electronic and open-outcry derivatives trading on USDA report days “to provide equal access to the data to all market participants and to allow time for the market to rationally analyze the information once it is issued.”

CME said after the USDA’s announcement that it would no longer start open-outcry grain trading early on days the U.S. government issues major agricultural reports. In June it had switched to starting pit trading at 7:20 a.m. CT on USDA report days instead of the usual 9:30 a.m. But CME said it was undecided on announcing a trading pause unless other exchanges agree to do so.

“We are willing to consider a pause provided all exchanges agree to coordinate to set trading hours to facilitate this halt,” a CME spokesman said on Wednesday. In July, CME had suggested a halt of no more than 30 minutes around the release of key USDA reports.

CME does not pause trading when other major U.S. financial and government data - GDP, unemployment and so on -- are issued.

Earlier this summer, CME expanded its grain trading hours to nearly around the clock to stay competitive with ICE when it challenged CME launching corn, wheat, soybean, soybean meal and soybean oil futures and options in May.

ICE grain volume remains thin in its newly launched U.S. grain contracts, dwarfed by CME, but is a key market for cocoa, coffee, cotton, orange juice, and sugar futures and options. ICECanada lists futures and options contracts on canola, wheat and barley.

The Minneapolis Grain Exchange said on Friday it did not plan to pause its trading session when USDA reports were released. The Kansas Board of Trade had no comment.

Futures exchanges, which are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, customarily determine their own trading hours. A spokesman for the CFTC declined to comment.