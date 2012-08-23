IGC cuts global corn forecast, Russia wheat under 2010

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its forecast for global maize and wheat production in 2012/13, reflecting drought-driven declines for crops in the United States and Russia.

The IGC, in a monthly report, downwardly revised its forecast for the 2012/13 global maize crop by 26 million tonnes to 838 million tonnes, largely reflecting a 25 million cut to the U.S. crop to 275 million.

Global wheat production in 2012/13 was seen at 662 million tonnes, down 3 million from its previous estimate as the forecast for Russia’s crop was cut by 4 million tonnes to 41 million, now below the crop during the country’s last severe drought in 2010. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Keiron Henderson)