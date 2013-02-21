FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IGC forecasts larger world wheat crop in 2013/14
February 21, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

IGC forecasts larger world wheat crop in 2013/14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - World wheat production in 2013/14 is tentatively expected to rise by four percent, the International Grains Council said on Thursday issuing its first forecast for next season’s supply and demand balance for the commodity.

“Much (of the increase) is expected to be absorbed by higher demand and end-season stocks are likely to rise by just two million tonnes, following a 21 million decline in 2012/13,” the IGC said in a monthly update.

The IGC also raised its forecast for world maize production in 2012/13 by 5 million tonnes 850 million tonnes and maintained its wheat crop estimate at 656 million.

Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Keiron Henderson

