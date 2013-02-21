UPDATE 1-IGC forecasts larger world wheat crop in 2013/14

* Low stocks to cap Black Sea wheat exports in 2013/14

* World maize area forecast to rise 0.6 percent in 2013/14

* IGC trims forecast for 2012/13 global soybean crop (Adds details, quotes)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - World wheat production in 2013/14 is tentatively expected to rise by four percent, the International Grains Council said on Thursday, issuing its first forecast for next season’s supply and demand balance for the commodity.

“Much (of the increase) is expected to be absorbed by higher demand and end-season stocks are likely to rise by just two million tonnes, following a 21 million decline in 2012/13,” the IGC said in a monthly update.

The IGC maintained its forecast for the 2012/13 wheat crop at 656 million so a four percent rise would equate to an extra 26 million tonnes, taking production to around 682 million.

Wheat production would still fall shy of the 2011/12 crop of 693 million tonnes.

The drop in global wheat production in 2012/13 largely reflected much smaller crops in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan which were also expected to limit shipments from the key exporting region in 2013/14.

“Black Sea region supplies will likely be capped by below-average beginning stocks, underpinning demand for other exporters,” the IGC said.

RECORD BRAZIL MAIZE CROP

The IGC also raised its forecast for global maize output in 2012/13 by 5 million tonnes to 850 million, still well below the prior season’s 877 million.

The upward revision mainly reflected improved outlooks for crops in Brazil and India.

“Despite some less than ideal weather in recent months, Brazil and Argentina are still set to harvest record crops,” the IGC said, putting Brazil’s maize crop at 74 million tonnes, up from a previous forecast of 71 million.

The IGC raised its forecast for India’s maize crop by 2.6 million tonnes to 20.6 million.

A marginal rise in global maize area for the 2013/14 crop was anticipated.

“Planting of the 2013/14 (maize) crop will soon commence in the northern hemisphere and the global area is tentatively forecast up 0.6 percent year-on-year led by an anticipated further expansion in the U.S.,” the IGC said.

Global stocks of grains at the end of the 2012/13 season were upwardly revised to 326 million tonnes, up 4 million for a previous projection but still at six-year low, the IGC said.

Global soybean production in 2012/13 was forecast at 269 million tonnes, slightly down from a previous projection of 271 million but well above the prior season’s 238 million.

“World soybean production in 2012/13 is forecast slightly lower than before, but is still up 13 percent year-on-year on prospects for bumper South American crops,” the IGC said. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Keiron Henderson)