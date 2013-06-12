Italy maize imports up sharply in Jan-March 2013

ROME, June 12 (Reuters) - Imports of maize into Italy rose in the first three months of 2013 to 920,343 tonnes from 588,831 tonnes in the same period last year, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Wednesday.

The value of maize imports into Italy rose to 255.5 million euros from 146.7 million euros in Jan-March last year.

Soft wheat imports fell to 771,065 tonnes in the period from 1.147 million tonnes last year. Durum wheat imports halved to 127,380 tonnes from 266,866 tonnes in the same period of 2012. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)