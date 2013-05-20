FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy maize imports up sharply in Jan-Feb-Anacer
May 20, 2013

Italy maize imports up sharply in Jan-Feb-Anacer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 20 (Reuters) - Imports of maize into Italy rose sharply to 671,063 tonnes in the first two months of 2013 from 388,807 tonnes in the same period of 2012, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Monday.

The value of maize imports into Italy rose to 186.8 million euros from 100.8 million euros in the same period the previous year, Anacer said.

Soft wheat imports fell to 465,888 tonnes in the Jan-Feb period, from 690,797 the previous year. Durum wheat imports more than halved to 59,458 tonnes from 196,443 tonnes in the same period in 2012.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby

Reporting By Catherine Hornby
