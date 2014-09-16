FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME Group says floor traders abandon lawsuit over grain rules
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

CME Group says floor traders abandon lawsuit over grain rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A group of Chicago traders have agreed to drop a lawsuit against CME Group Inc that sought to reverse a decision to include electronic transactions to determine end-of-day grain prices, the company said on Tuesday.

The traders, who work on the Chicago Board of Trade’s 140-year-old agricultural trading floor, will “abandon all their claims” against the world’s largest futures exchange operator without receiving any payment, according to a statement.

The group sued CME Group, owner of the CBOT, in June 2012, claiming the decision to factor in electronic trades would put them out of business and was implemented without proper approval from exchange members. Prior to the change, the CBOT had a century-old tradition of settling futures prices for crops like corn and soybeans based on transactions executed in open-outcry pits.

“It is unfortunate that the plaintiffs wasted so much of their own time and money, not to mention that of the court and CME, chasing these baseless claims,” CME said in its statement.

A lawyer for the traders could not immediately be reached for comment.

An Illinois judge in March rejected a request from the traders to suspend the implementation of the rule.

The case was Anthony McKerr et al v. The Board of Trade of the City of Chicago et al, Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, No 12-CH-23185. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.