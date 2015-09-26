FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's COFCO says Nidera biofuel losses won't impact firm's future
September 26, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

China's COFCO says Nidera biofuel losses won't impact firm's future

Niu Shuping, Dominique Patton

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese grain trader and food processor COFCO, the majority shareholder in Nidera, has said it still has confidence in the Dutch grain and oilseeds merchant after an ethanol trader racked up significant losses through fraudulent activities.

COFCO bought a majority stake in Nidera last year and is in talks to increase its holding in the company, sources have told Reuters.

“Nidera has dealt with the issue, which has not affected the company’s daily operation. As a shareholder, we are confident in Nidera’s development and looking forward to more in-depth cooperation in the future,” COFCO said in an email sent to Reuters late on Friday.

Nidera suffered a “significant loss” in biofuels trading but none of its other trading activities were involved, a spokesman said on Thursday. (Editing by Paul Tait)

