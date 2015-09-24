FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nidera says suffers significant loss from biofuels fraud
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Nidera says suffers significant loss from biofuels fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Grains and oilseeds merchant Nidera suffered a “significant loss” in biofuels trading due to the fraudulent activities of a trader, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“We discovered earlier this year inconsistencies in our biofuels trade. We started internal investigations and our conclusion was that there was a trader involved in fraudulent actions so we contacted the Dutch police,” he said.

Group Communications Manager Bert Ooms said the Rotterdam-based company had suffered a significant loss, adding none of its other trading activities were involved.

“Biofuels had a completely different approach within Nidera in compliance to the other trade flows we do,” he said.

The company declined to give details on the losses.

Nidera, 51 percent owned by China’s state-run food giant COFCO, has an annual turnover in excess of $17 billion. It has domestic and international operations in 21 major export and import countries and distributes its products to more than 60 countries.

Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.