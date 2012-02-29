FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE Liffe extends Paris crop futures trading period
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

NYSE Liffe extends Paris crop futures trading period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - NYSE Liffe will extend by one year the trading period for its Paris-based crop futures, with effect from March 13, the European exchange operator said on Wednesday.

The move will notably extend the number of available contracts for its flagship milling wheat futures to 12 from eight, giving a three-year horizon for trading.

The exchange will abolish August contracts for milling wheat and malting barley after the expiry of the August 2012 contracts, it said in a note published to operators on Tuesday and released to the press on Wednesday.

NYSE Liffe had announced the changes in November, saying they would take effect in 2012 but without giving a precise deadline.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.