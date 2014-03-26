FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grain handlers plan new port on Australia's east coast
March 26, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Grain handlers plan new port on Australia's east coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 27 (Reuters) - A consortium of grain handlers plans to build a new port terminal at Port Kembla in Australia’s New South Wales state, adding to competition among grain handlers across the country’s east coast.

Logistics business Qube Holdings said it has formed a joint venture with a unit of Singapore’s Noble Group to develop the multi-user handling facility.

Cargill Group and Emerald Grain have been granted the option to acquire up to a 20 percent stake each in the new venture, Quattro Grain, Qube said.

“Our aim is to create a truly integrated supply chain from the farm gate to the international end user - by doing this we create efficiencies and premiums which are passed on to the grower,” said John Murray, Emerald Grain’s Managing Director,

The new terminal was expected to be up and running in 2015, a spokeswoman for Emerald Grain said.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin

