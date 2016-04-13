FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine exported 32 million tonnes of grain so far in 2015/16
April 13, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Ukraine exported 32 million tonnes of grain so far in 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported about 31.9 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2015/16 season, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The exports included 13.3 million tonnes of wheat, 4.08 million tonnes of barley and 14.3 million tonnes of maize, the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine harvested 60 million tonnes of grain in 2015 and said that about 36 million tonnes could be sold abroad in the 2015/16 season, which runs from July to June.

Ukraine exported 35 million tonnes of grain in 2014/15. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alexander Smith)

