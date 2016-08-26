FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ukraine starts 2016 maize harvest
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 26, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Ukraine starts 2016 maize harvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has begun its maize harvest, threshing the first 8,000 tonnes from 3,000 hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry has said that the harvest could total 26 million tonnes this year, up from 23.2 million tonnes in 2015.

Ukraine has already finished harvesting wheat and barley and expects to grow 63 million tonnes of grain in total this year. The harvest totalled 60 million tonnes in 2015.

The ministry also said Ukraine had exported 3.9 million tonnes of grain so far this season, including 1.7 million tonnes of wheat and 1.7 million tonnes of barley. The season runs from July to June. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.