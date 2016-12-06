FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Ukraine's Kernel to build new Black Sea export terminal
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 6, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

Ukraine's Kernel to build new Black Sea export terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural company Kernel plans to build a new Black Sea export terminal with a capacity of 4 million tonnes per year, news agency Latifundist reported on Tuesday citing the head of Kernel's board of directors.

The terminal is due for completion in 2018 and will be built in the southern region of Odessa, Kernel's Andriy Verevsky told Latifundist.

Grain export capacity at Ukraine's sea ports could jump to around 157 million tonnes by 2020 from 58.5 million currently, Vyacheslav Voronoy, a senior official for logistics at the state-controlled Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, said last month.

Some 36 new port facilities are likely to be constructed in the next four years, Voronoy said.

One of the world's top three grain exporters, Ukraine plans to increase its exports to around 41 million tonnes in the 2016/17 (July-June) season from around 39 million in 2015/16. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.