RPT-Grains Week Ahead-US Midwest heats up as corn pollinates

* Light rains forecast for Monday/Tuesday * Heat dome to appear in Midwest next week * Corn crop ratings set to drop * USDA supply-demand report on Tuesday By K.T. Arasu CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - A dome of heat is set to hover over the U.S. Midwestern grain belt next week at a time when the earliest planted corn crop will begin to pollinate, raising the stakes in a market already fired up over a lack of rain last month. While weather conditions in the Midwest will take center stage, traders will also watch the U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply-demand report on Tuesday updating ending stocks and South American grain output. The USDA monthly report would also update its estimate of winter wheat production in the United States, with the wheat harvest in the southern Plains advancing. Analysts were expecting a slight decline in production due to dry weather. The primary focus will be on weather. Last week, a lack of rain in the Midwest helped propel Chicago Board of Trade corn futures to their biggest weekly gain in just over a year. "It's all about the weather. Fifty percent of the Midwest is short to very short in moisture. The crop's condition is deteriorating and it needs rain," said grains analyst Tim Hannagan of PFGBest in Chicago. He was expecting the condition of the corn crop in the good-to-excellent category to drop 3 percentage points in the USDA's weekly crop progress report on Monday. Ratings in that grouping were at 70 percent in the latest week. It began with 77 percent, 2 percentage points higher than the five-year average for that category. Traders have been building risk premiums in corn futures as high heat and dry weather stressed the crop. A bumper harvest is essential to replenish U.S. stocks, which will tumble this summer to the smallest in 16 years. The nervous market grew even more anxious about crop prospects on Friday due to talk of low production estimates from analytics company Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Traders said Lanworth pegged this year's U.S. corn crop at 13.645 billion bushels, with a range of 12.043 billion to 13.861 billion bushels. Lanworth said the forecasts "were taken out of a report that is not in the public domain." The USDA in May pegged this year's U.S. corn crop at a record 14.79 billion bushels, but that was before the onset of hot and dry weather in the Midwest that has stressed the crop. HEAT DOME ARRIVES AS CORN POLLINATES The corn crop could be under more stress this week and next, when a meteorological ridge, commonly referred to by traders as a dome, is set to appear over the Midwest and take temperatures into the low- to mid-90s degrees Fahrenheit. Meteorologist David Streit of Commodity Weather Group said on Friday that the ridge would extend from the southern Plains to the Midwest in the week of June 18. "The key is that the corn crop, by our estimates, will start to pollinate by June 22 in southern Missouri and southern Illinois. The majority of the crop, about 75 percent of it, will pollinate in the first two weeks of July," he said. "During pollination, if you are short of soil moisture and temperatures are up in the 90s, there could be substantial decreases in yield potential," Streit said, adding that pollination was starting 1 to 3 weeks earlier this year. He said there could be 0.25 to 0.75 inch of rain on Monday into Tuesday, which he said was the only significant potential for showers in the Midwest over the next 10 days from Friday. Analysts said the USDA was highly unlikely to adjust it corn yield of 166 bushels per acre in Tuesday's report, but that it was a possibility in July if the crop continues to deteriorate. Parts of the Midwest went through one of the driest months in May at a time when the corn and soybean plants were developing after getting off to a fast start this year. Missouri, where some of the earliest corn plantings took place, had the seventh driest May in the 118 years of record keeping by the National Climatic Data Center. Top rice producer Arkansas had it second driest May and Kansas its fourth. May was the fifth warmest in Illinois, third warmest in Missouri and Arkansas, and eighth warmest in Iowa. YIELDS COULD GO EITHER WAY Grains analyst Dan Basse of AgResource Co. in Chicago said that the corn crop could improve with timely rains. "The crop could either have a record yield or a yield of just 155 bushels. The weather over the next few weeks will be crucial," he said, adding that he was not expecting the USDA to revise its corn yield estimate in Tuesday's report. He was expecting the USDA to reduce its estimate of U.S. corn exports in the 2011/12 season ending Aug 31 due to poor demand, and to increase U.S. soybean exports. Stiff competition from South America has eaten into U.S. corn exports, while strong demand from China and other buyers amid a drought decimating supplies in Brazil and Argentina have boosted sales of U.S. soybeans. A Reuters poll showed that analysts were expecting the USDA to reduce its estimate of 2011/12 U.S. corn ending stocks due to an increase in feed use following a surge in wheat prices. But there are some analysts who expect the USDA to raise its estimate of old-crop ending stocks due to poor exports.