Grains Week Ahead-Markets boiled by hellish heat

* Heat and dryness overriding other market issues

* Corn and soybean markets soaring due to drought

* Veteran traders see parallel to previous droughts

* Market brushed off bearish USDA stocks/acreage data

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Heat and paltry rains in the U.S. breadbasket will dominate grain markets this week as crop production losses mount, touching off explosive price rallies.

“Weather, weather and more weather. It looks like the heat wave will continue and if we don’t get rains in the dry areas, we could be sharply higher,” said Jerrod Kitt, analyst for Chicago brokerage The Linn Group.

The current drought, the worst in over two decades, brought in massive buying of Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn futures last week, propelling the market nearly 15 percent higher, the biggest one week gain for a spot contract in nearly two years.

Precedents have been set that indicate the current drought pattern and severity level could touch off even more fireworks, lifting prices further.

Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn futures, the contract most vulnerable to violent swings due to summer weather, is now over 25 percent above the mid-June low of $5.06 per bushel and has soared .

Soybeans rose 5 percent last week as the heat wave and near dearth of moisture began to eat away at soy production prospects for the 2012 harvest.

Corn is in its vulnerable pollinating, or yield-determining, stage of growth and some southern soy is entering its critical pod-setting stage of growth.

The market influence of Mother Nature’s wrath was evident as traders brushed off big crop acreage and stocks numbers released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), data that in normal times might put pressure on Chicago Board of Trade wheat, corn and soybean futures prices.

But these aren’t normal times.

“Weather trumps the report,” said Don Roose, president and analyst with U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. “We traded the report for probably 30 seconds and then we went back to trading the weather. These are past numbers. With the weather, we may not get the bean acres and you may have abandonment on some of the corn acres.”

USDA on Friday confirmed that U.S. farmers had planted the most area to corn since the late 30s’ but a crop shortfall is looming because of the current heat and lack of water.

“The acreage was toward the high side of the range (of estimates), but whether you plant 90 or 100 million acres, you still need the weather, and that’s what we are concentrating on right now,” said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache.

Veteran agricultural meteorologists agreed that extreme heat and dryness will continue to deteriorate corn and soybean crops in much of the U.S. Midwest over at least the next week with only minor amounts of rain seen for drought-plagued areas.

“It’s a little wetter forecast for the eastern Midwest over the next 10 days but only 0.10 to 0.25 inch daily, which won’t help much,” said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.

Keeney said extremely hot temperatures would settle in to the southwest Midwest and Delta. Keeney had forecast triple digit temperatures over the weekend for the weekend in St. Louis, Missouri, on the border of Illinois and Missouri and similar heat in the Delta.

He said high temperatures should recede to the upper 90s F early this week “but back above 100 F by Wednesday.”

Although markets staged a dramatic rally last week the precedent is there for even further advances during the current atypical U.S. weather market that appears to have long lasting consequences, similar to a couple of droughts over 20 years ago.

Veteran analyst Rich Feltes told Reuters that last week’s “weather market” was the most frenzied he’s seen since the 1980s, when two different U.S. droughts threatened crops.

Feltes recalled the drought of ‘83 that sent prices surging in early July, while the corn plants were pollinating. Prices for the third-month contract -- new-crop December 1983 -- rose about 40 percent or a dollar per bushel from roughly $2.70 in early July to peak at $3.76-1/2 by mid-August.

The “weather market” of 1988 was far more dramatic. Prices soared 68 percent, or about $1.50 per bushel, from $2.20 a bushel in mid-May to an early July peak of $3.70.

Stay tuned for the weather market of 2012.