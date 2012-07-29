Grains Week Ahead-Rains may dampen investor fervor in soybeans

* All eyes on USDA crop report on Monday

* Analysts expect minor slips in corn, soy ratings

* Rains might have helped stabilize soy in some areas

* Part of corn crop damaged beyond repair

By K.T. Arasu

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Rains last week likely helped mitigate further deterioration of the U.S. soybean crop from a severe drought, which could put some investors on the defensive especially if showers forecast for this week in the Midwest materialize.

Soybeans, along with corn and wheat, posted their first weekly decline last week since the worst drought in 56 years started boosting prices about a month and a half ago, spurring corn and soybean futures to record highs last week.

Analysts said the longer-term view of the soybean market remained upbeat because of a much smaller harvest this year. Some expect prices to scale new peaks in the coming weeks as the damage becomes quantified.

“Soybeans were under technical selling pressure from managed money. Fundamentally, nothing has changed drastically from last week,” said grains analyst Ken Smithmier of The HighTower Report in Chicago, alluding to the shrinking crop.

Price direction for Chicago Board of Trade grains could come from the weekly crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, which analysts are expecting show a marginal downgrade in the corn and soybean crops.

Analysts said that rains last week helped to stabilize the soybean crop in the northern and eastern portions of the Midwest, but heat and dry weather hurt the crop in the west to still make for a slight slip in the overall ratings.

There were expectations for the USDA report to show the soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition to fall 1 to 2 percentage points from the previous week’s 31 percent. Ratings have dropped four straight weeks as the drought intensified.

More than half of the contiguous United States is experiencing drought, which is centered in the Midwest that produces 75 percent of the corn and soybeans in the world’s largest grain exporting nation.

The drought rallied corn futures to an all-time high of $8.28-3/4 per bushel on July 20, while soybeans hit a record high of $17.77-3/4 on the same day. Measured by their new-crop months, corn futures have surged 46 percent over the past six weeks, and soybeans by 17 percent.

CBOT wheat futures have rallied 37 percent to a four-year high on support from the gains in corn and soybeans, and due to drought conditions in southern Europe that has persistently sparked rumors that Russia could limit its exports.

CBOT wheat futures are still in the shadow of their all-time high above $13 set during the major commodities rally of 2008.

CBOT new-crop November soybeans ended 34-1/4 cents higher at $16.01-3/4 a bushel on Friday. December corn rose 17 cents to $7.93-1/4 a bushel, and CBOT September soft red winter wheat rose 14 cents to $8.98 a bushel.

Traders said corn futures are expected to trade in the shadow of soybeans as the bulk of the crop is past the phase of pollination with rain at this stage of development unlikely to improve the crop.

Crop forecasters Informa Economics and Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters, on Friday pegged the U.S. corn yield at 134 bushels per acre and 122 bushels, respectively. The USDA’s estimate of 164 bushels will be updated in its August 10 report.

PERMANENT DAMAGE TO CORN

“We are in unprecedented waters in terms of heat. There has been a significant amount of permanent damage already done,” said Darrel Good, agricultural economist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Right now, I‘m in the camp that sees the corn yield at 130 bushels or below. The question is how much below,” he said, adding his voice to a growing chorus that a significant portion of the corn crop was damaged beyond recovery.

The corn crop, along with soybeans, are rated to be in the worst condition at this time of year in nearly 25 years due to the onslaught from the drought.

Traders will also be watching how much of the demand for corn has been dented by the surge in prices, particular from the ethanol sector where production has begun to decline.

USDA data last showed export demand for corn is on the wane. Also, Smithfield Foods Inc, the world’s largest pork producer, last week confirmed weeks of rumors that it was importing corn from Brazil.

“We are losing ethanol production, losing export demand and we saw one of our largest pork producers import grain from Brazil. Demand rationing is taking place at a rapid pace,” said grains analyst Jason Roose of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. “Question is if we are losing demand faster than we are losing supply,” he added.

Meteorologist Joel Widenor of Commodity Weather Group said he was expecting 1/4 to 1-1/4 inches of rain across 55 percent of the Midwest over the next five days from Friday, adding that he was increasing his moisture outlook for Indiana.

“There will be some temporary relief that will curb stress a little bit,” he said, adding that dry weather shows up again in the 11-15 day forecast for the Midwest.

Widenor said rains last week helped the soybean crop in the eastern Midwest, adding that crop ratings could actually improve in areas where the rains fell but added that crop conditions could continue to decline in the drier parts.