Euronext introduces new quality criteria for wheat futures

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Euronext exchange said on Thursday it would introduce new quality terms to its milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> with effect from the September 2017 contract.

These new criteria would include a minimum protein content of 11 percent and Hagberg falling numbers of minimum 220 seconds. Specific weight requirement would be brought to minimum 76 kilos per hectolitre, it said in a statement.

“Together these new measures will bring enduring transparency, stability and robustness to Euronext’s milling wheat contract as an undisputable price reference point for the European grain industry,” it said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent)