UPDATE 2-Euronext introduces higher quality criteria for wheat futures

* Quality criteria will include protein content, Hagberg numbers

* Decision follows poor French wheat harvest

* Low demand created glut at delivery port silos

* New criteria to apply from September 2017 contract (Adds traders reaction)

By Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Euronext will introduce new quality terms for its milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> with effect from its September 2017 contract, it said on Thursday, after a rain-hit crop this season highlighted the inadequacy of the current criteria.

Euronext’s wheat contract, a price benchmark in Europe, is defined as a milling wheat grade suitable for making bread, but market operators said that specifications were too low to meet the milling requirements of some key export clients.

The new criteria will introduce a minimum protein content of 11 percent and Hagberg falling numbers at a minimum of 220 seconds, both measures of the flour-making quality of wheat. Specific weight requirement will be brought to a minimum 76 kg per hectolitre, Euronext said.

The move comes after Senalia and Socomac, the operators of the silos that can take delivery crop traded on Euronext, imposed requirements for Hagberg and protein content after a large share of the rain-soaked 2014 harvest failed to meet key milling quality criteria for export.

“We prefer to have stricter restrictions to be certain that all Matif (Euronext) deliveries can easily be exported,” Euronext commodities head Olivier Raevel told Reuters.

Varied results in France have often been well below the 230-240 minimum Hagberg falling numbers required by top client Algeria, the 250 sought by Moroccan importers or the 200 set by the state grain buyer in Egypt, the world’s top wheat importer.

Euronext said that Socomac had followed Senalia’s decision to maintain its quality criteria for the next two seasons.

“TOO SLOW”

France harvested a large wheat crop this season but the poor quality of the grain resulted in a drop in demand, notably from international clients.

The two silo operators have halted taking wheat deliveries because weak demand led to a glut in their silos.

“From now we’ll know that what we price in France is actually milling wheat. But, in terms of trading volumes, when there will be poor quality, don’t expect Matif to be in full swing,” a trader said.

The changes will not take effect before the September 2017 contract, which opens just after the expiry of front-month November on Nov. 10, because Euronext may not change contract terms for futures that are already trading, which currently run up to May 2017.

Many operators expressed their frustration that the changes would only apply in three years’ time.

The changes do not include new delivery silos, which were requested by market operators in an attempt to improve market fluidity and could be included in an envisaged rival contract by CME Group, the world’s largest futures exchange operator, sources have said.

“I do not think the market will be happy with the change announced today as it is too slow. If CME issues a new wheat contract in Europe with better quality specifications I think Euronext could be vulnerable,” a German trader said.

Current basis specifications of Euronext’s milling wheat futures also include a moisture content of 15 percent, broken grains levels of 4 percent, sprouted grains of 2 percent and impurities of 2 percent. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)