Feb 9 (Reuters) - Grameenphone

* Q4 revenues NOK 2.306 bln vs NOK 1.895 bln year earlier

* Q4 EBITDA before other items NOK 1.161 bln vs NOK 970 mln

* Q4 EBITDA NOK 1.155 bln vs NOK 933 mln

* Q4 EBIT NOK 716 mln vs NOK 608 mln

* Q4 CAPEX NOK 500 mln vs NOK 487 mln

* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 1.213 million to 51.504 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)