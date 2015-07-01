FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chambers Street Properties and Gramercy Property Trust to merge
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Chambers Street Properties and Gramercy Property Trust to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Chambers Street Properties said it would merge with Gramercy Property Trust Inc to create the largest U.S. industrial and office net lease real estate investment trust.

Gramercy shareholders will get 3.1898 shares of Chambers Street for each Gramercy share held. The offer of $25.36 per share, represents a premium of 8.5 percent to Gramercy’s Tuesday close.

The deal is worth $1.45 billion, according to Reuters calculations, based on 57.3 million Gramercy shares outstanding as on May 5. The combined firm will have an enterprise value of about $5.7 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.