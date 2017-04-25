FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Germany's Grammer says can issue shares to partner after injunction lifted
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 25, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Germany's Grammer says can issue shares to partner after injunction lifted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from Hastor family)

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German automotive interiors maker Grammer said a regional court had lifted the enforcement of a temporary injunction on the exercise of a convertible bond, allowing it to issue shares to a strategic partner.

Grammer management planned to bring China's Ningbo Jifeng on board as a "white knight" against Bosnia's Hastor, which owns a stake of at least 20 percent in Grammer and has criticised Grammer's management.

In February Ningbo subscribed to a 60 million euro ($65.6 million) mandatory convertible bond representing approximately 9.2 percent of Grammer's share capital, but the Hastor Group was granted an injunction to block Ningbo Jifeng from exercising the convertible bond.

A regional court in Nuremberg lifted the enforcement of that injunction on Tuesday, Grammer said.

"This means that there are now no longer any obstacles to the issue of new shares to the strategic partner upon the conversion rights being exercised," Grammer said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Hastor family's investment vehicle Cascade said only the enforcement of the interim injunction had been lifted and that the court would make a final decision on May 16.

$1 = 0.9147 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Irene Preisinger; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.