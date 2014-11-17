FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grand City Properties Q3 FFO I improved to 19.3 mln euros, up 32 pct
November 17, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Grand City Properties Q3 FFO I improved to 19.3 mln euros, up 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Grand City Properties SA :

* Issues interim report for the period Jan. to Sept. 2014 - continued growth and profitability

* Says Q3 FFO I improved to 19.3 million euros, up 32 pct compared to Q3 2013

* Says Q3 rental and operating income increased to 56.3 million euros, up 82 pct on Q3 2013

* Says Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased to 29.4 million euros, up 52 pct on Q3 2013

* Says company has 50 pct unencumbered assets amounting to about 950 million euros as of Sept. 30 Source text - bit.ly/1qNUg7G Further company coverage:

