#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grand Ocean Retail Group to repurchase 14,000,000 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Grand Ocean Retail Group :

* Says it to repurchase 14,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 7.02 pct stake) during the period from May 12 to July 10

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$20 per share ~ T$32 per share

* Says the total share repurchase consideration is T$8,351,973,643

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yMwp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
