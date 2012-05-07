FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Grand Canyon Education profit beats, raises outlook
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Grand Canyon Education profit beats, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.32 vs est. $0.26

* Enrollments up 9 pct

* Shares rise 6 pct in extended trading

May 7 (Reuters) - Grand Canyon Education Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations on higher enrollments and the company raised its full-year forecast.

The company, which provides online and campus-based post-secondary education services, expects 2012 profit of $1.24 to $1.30 per share and revenue of $478 million to $486 million.

It had earlier forecast a profit of $1.16 to $1.24 per share and revenue of $472 million to $482 million.

January-March net income rose to $14.5 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with $9.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue jumped 15 percent to $117.1 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $113.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enrollments rose 9 percent to 46,300 students at quarter end.

Shares of the Phoenix-based company rose 6 percent in extended trading to $17 from their Monday close of $16.03 on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.