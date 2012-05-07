UPDATE 1-Grand Canyon Education profit beats, raises outlook

* Q1 EPS $0.32 vs est. $0.26

* Enrollments up 9 pct

* Shares rise 6 pct in extended trading

May 7 (Reuters) - Grand Canyon Education Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations on higher enrollments and the company raised its full-year forecast.

The company, which provides online and campus-based post-secondary education services, expects 2012 profit of $1.24 to $1.30 per share and revenue of $478 million to $486 million.

It had earlier forecast a profit of $1.16 to $1.24 per share and revenue of $472 million to $482 million.

January-March net income rose to $14.5 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with $9.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue jumped 15 percent to $117.1 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $113.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enrollments rose 9 percent to 46,300 students at quarter end.

Shares of the Phoenix-based company rose 6 percent in extended trading to $17 from their Monday close of $16.03 on the Nasdaq.