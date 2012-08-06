Grand Canyon Education raises full-year forecast

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Grand Canyon Education Inc posted a quarterly profit ahead of analysts’ expectations on higher student enrollments and raised its full-year forecast.

The company, which provides online and campus-based post-secondary education services, said it now expects to earn between $1.36 and $1.41 per share for 2012 on revenue of between $488 million and $493 million.

It had earlier forecast earnings of $1.24 to $1.30 per share on revenue of $478 million to $486 million.

Enrollments rose 12 percent to 44,400 students at the end of the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

Net income rose to $15.6 million, or 35 cents per share, at the end of the quarter from $12.9 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it set aside $3 million in the quarter to repay certain student grants. Without this reserve, Grand Canyon would have earned 39 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 16 percent to $119.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $115.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Phoenix-based company’s shares, which have dropped more than a fourth since touching a year-high last month, were up 11 percent at $18.05 in after-market trading. They had closed at $16.15 on the Nasdaq on Monday.