Nov 6 (Reuters) - Grande Holdings Ltd

* Says the company is in discussions with different investors to pursue a restructuring

* Says is aiming to develop and submit a viable resumption proposal to the stock exchange on or before 10 January 2014

* Says trading in shares to remain suspended until further notice

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/kyc54v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)