March 16, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Grandi Stazioni says to open data room shortly to seven bidders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Grandi Stazioni said on Wednesday seven potential bidders would start looking in detail at the railway retailer’s financial data in coming days as the group’s privatisation process advances.

Grandi Stazioni said its shareholders Italian railways Ferrovie dello Stato and Eurostazioni had selected a short-list of possible buyers which included private equity firms Lone Star, BC Partners, Terra Firma, as well as Deutsche Asset Management together with ATP and Poste Vita.

Grandi Stazioni reported a 10 percent rise in 2015 revenues to 231 million euros. Net profit rose 16 percent last year to 23 million euros, it said. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
