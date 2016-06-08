FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italo-French group to buy Grandi Stazioni Retail for $1 bln - sources
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Italo-French group to buy Grandi Stazioni Retail for $1 bln - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 8 (Reuters) - Italian investor Borletti Group and specialist French fund Antin have made a successful bid to buy Italy’s Grandi Stazioni Retail for about 900 million euros ($1.02 billion), two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The privatisation of Grandi Stazioni Retail, which leases commercial space at large rail stations, is one of several planned sell-offs Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government hopes can help reduce Italy’s high public debt.

The company is currently 60 percent owned by Italian state railways company Ferrovie dello Stato, while private investment vehicle Eurostazioni owns 40 percent.

A number of other companies had also expressed interest in buying the retail space, including private equity firms Lone Star, BC Partners, Terra Firma, as well as Deutsche Asset Management together with ATP and Poste Vita.

$1 = 0.8796 euros Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.