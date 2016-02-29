FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Grandi Stazioni draws nine bids - sources
February 29, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Grandi Stazioni draws nine bids - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Grandi Stazioni Retail, the Italian state-controlled company that leases retail space at large railway stations, has drawn non-binding offers from nine potential investors, sources said on Monday.

“There are five consortia and four single bidders... both financial and industrial players,” one of the sources said.

The sale of Grandi Stazioni Retail, 60 percent owned by Italian state railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI), is part of a privatisation drive by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government.

The sources said Carlyle and Vaerde Partners had made an offer as too had a consortium led by Italian investor Borletti.

BC Partners and Lone Star had also placed bids, the sources said.

All the funds involved declined to comment.

Several sources said the offers made valued the company at less than the one billion euro price tag that has been mentioned by several newspapers.

“It’s unlikely it’ll be more than 600 million euros ($652 million),” one of the sources said.

Rothschild is advising the sellers - Italian state railways and Eurostazioni, the vehicle of private investors that owns 40 percent of Grandi Stazioni.

$1 = 0.9202 euros Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
