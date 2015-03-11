FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. lawmakers consider disclosure of grand jury records
March 11, 2015 / 8:29 PM / 3 years ago

N.Y. lawmakers consider disclosure of grand jury records

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A panel of New York lawmakers have said a proposal by the state’s chief judge to make grand jury records accessible in high-profile cases would give too much discretion to judges and would rely too heavily on media coverage to gauge a case’s significance.

At a hearing in Albany on Wednesday, Assembly members asked First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks to explain how judges would weigh whether a case had received enough publicity to qualify for disclosure.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1D6Rkxu

