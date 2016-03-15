FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Italy's Campari launches takeover bid for Grand Marnier
March 15, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Italy's Campari launches takeover bid for Grand Marnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects price of bid to 8,050 euros a share from 8.05 euros)

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Campari is set to launch a takeover bid for Grand Marnier after striking an agreement with the French cognac maker’s controlling family shareholders to buy their stake in a 684 million euro ($759 million) deal.

The Italian spirits group, the world’s sixth largest, said in a statement on Tuesday it would offer to buy shares in Grand Marnier in cash for 8,050 euros each, a 60 percent premium to the current stock value.

$1 = 0.9008 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by MarkPotter

