CORRECTED-Italy's Campari launches takeover bid for Grand Marnier

(Corrects price of bid to 8,050 euros a share from 8.05 euros)

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Campari is set to launch a takeover bid for Grand Marnier after striking an agreement with the French cognac maker’s controlling family shareholders to buy their stake in a 684 million euro ($759 million) deal.

The Italian spirits group, the world’s sixth largest, said in a statement on Tuesday it would offer to buy shares in Grand Marnier in cash for 8,050 euros each, a 60 percent premium to the current stock value.