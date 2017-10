JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Ltd : * Says 12% increase in adjusted H1 headline earnings per share * Says H1 adjusted headline EPS up to 15.86 cts versus 14.12 cts * Says total H1 revenue up to 240.9 million rand versus 216.3 million * Says ordinary dividend of 12.5 cts per share and special dividend of 7.5 cts

per share were declared and paid * Says future is “extremely bright”, burger king and grand merkur to become

operational in H2