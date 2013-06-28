Grand Parkway Transp. to sell $2.86 bln bonds July 15

June 28 (Reuters) - The Grand Parkway Transportation Corp, Texas will sell $2.863 billion of Grand Parkway System Toll Revenue Bonds during the week of July 15, a market source said on Friday. The sale will consist of: $200 million of First Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, series 2013A; $1.3551 billion of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, Series 2013B; $839.2 million of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Tender Bonds, Series 2013C; $107.4 million of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Tender Bonds, Taxable Series 2013D; and $360.8 million of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2013D. Goldman Sachs is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.