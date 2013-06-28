FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grand Parkway Transp. to sell $2.86 bln bonds July 15
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Grand Parkway Transp. to sell $2.86 bln bonds July 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The Grand Parkway Transportation Corp,
Texas will sell $2.863 billion of Grand Parkway System Toll
Revenue Bonds during the week of July 15, a market source said
on Friday.
    The sale will consist of:
    $200 million of First Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, series 2013A;
    $1.3551 billion of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Bonds,
     Series 2013B;
    $839.2 million of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Tender    
Bonds, Series 2013C;
    $107.4 million of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Tender    
Bonds, Taxable Series 2013D; and
    $360.8 million of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Bonds,      
  Taxable Series 2013D.
    Goldman Sachs is the lead manager of the sale, according to
the preliminary official statement.

