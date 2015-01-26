FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GrandVision owners eye up to 1.3 bln euros from share sale
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

GrandVision owners eye up to 1.3 bln euros from share sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The owner of eyewear business GrandVision BV aims to raise up to 1.3 billion euros through an initial public offering of up to 23 percent of its shares, the company said on Monday.

GrandVision, the world’s largest optical retailer, has more than 5,600 stores under brands such as Vision Express in 43 countries in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

It is controlled by HAL Trust, the investment vehicle of the Dutch Van der Vorm family, which owns 98 percent of the shares.

Bermuda-based HAL set an indicative price range for the offering of between 17.50 and 21.50 euros, valuing the offering at between 893 million and 1.1 billion euros, or up to 1.3 billion if an over-allotment option is fully exercised.

That would value the company at up to 5.4 billion euros.

Earlier this month, the company’s chief executive told Reuters the listing would raise the company’s profile with suppliers and customers and help it attract good employees and give it financial flexibility.

GrandVision reported an operating profit of 223 million euros on 2.1 billion in sales for the first nine months of 2014. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.